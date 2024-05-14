MagazineBuy Print

Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund to be refereed by Slavko Vincic of Slovenia

The 44-year-old Vincic, who also refereed two games at the 2022 World Cup, including eventual winner Argentina’s 2-1 loss in its opening match against Saudi Arabia.

Published : May 14, 2024 07:35 IST , NYON - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Referee Slavko Vincic during the Nations League semifinal match.
FILE PHOTO: Referee Slavko Vincic during the Nations League semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Referee Slavko Vincic during the Nations League semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AP

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, UEFA said Monday.

The 44-year-old Vincic, who also worked the 2022 Europa League final when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers, will be in charge of the June 1 game at Wembley Stadium.

It continues a good run for Slovenian referees in major European games.

This will be the fourth UEFA final handled by a Slovenian referee since Damir Skomina was picked for the 2017 Europa League title game. Dutch referees are next best with three men’s finals in that time.

Also Monday, UEFA picked English referee Rebecca Welch for the Women’s Champions League final, Istvan Kovacs of Romania for the Europa League final and Artur Soares Dias of Portugal for the Europa Conference League final.

Vincic has handled five Champions League games this season without awarding a penalty kick or showing a red card. Among his games was Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ | Champions League 2023-24: Tchouameni ‘not ruled out’ for final - Madrid coach Ancelotti

He also refereed two games at the 2022 World Cup, including eventual winner Argentina’s 2-1 loss in its opening match against Saudi Arabia.

Kovács also will work his second European final. He refereed the inaugural Europa Conference League final in 2022 when Roma beat Feyenoord.

All three men picked Monday are on UEFA’s team of match officials for the European Championship that starts June 14 in Germany.

The Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta is in Dublin on May 22.

The Women’s Champions League final between defending champion Barcelona and Lyon is on May 25 in Bilbao, Spain.

The Fiorentina vs. Olympiakos final of the Europa Conference League is in Athens on May 29.

