Tottenham on the slide as Wolverhampton claims away win

Tottenham Hotspur sank to a third successive Premier League defeat as first-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 away win to put it into seventh place on Sunday.

After losing 3-2 at home to Southampton in midweek, Tottenham desperately needed a response to boost its top-four ambitions, but defensive errors cost it dear.

Jimenez volleyed in after six minutes following a mistake by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and the Frenchman hardly covered himself in glory when Dendoncker doubled Wolves’ lead 12 minutes later. Lloris redeemed himself a little to prevent the Wolves adding to their advantage before the break.

Tottenham improved in the second half but the closest it came was a deflected Harry Winks shot against the post.

The Wolves were fairly comfortable though and leapfrogged Tottenham into seventh place with 37 points, only three behind fourth-placed West Ham United which plays at Leicester City later.

Tottenham slips to eighth with 36 points.