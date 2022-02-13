Football EPL EPL Tottenham on the slide as Wolverhampton claims away win Tottenham Hotspur sank to its third successive Premier League defeat on Sunday, this time to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Reuters LONDON 13 February, 2022 21:55 IST Leander Dendoncker (left) celebrates scoring Wolverhampton’s second goal with Raul Jimenez. - REUTERS Reuters LONDON 13 February, 2022 21:55 IST Tottenham Hotspur sank to a third successive Premier League defeat as first-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 away win to put it into seventh place on Sunday.MATCH CENTREAfter losing 3-2 at home to Southampton in midweek, Tottenham desperately needed a response to boost its top-four ambitions, but defensive errors cost it dear.Jimenez volleyed in after six minutes following a mistake by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and the Frenchman hardly covered himself in glory when Dendoncker doubled Wolves’ lead 12 minutes later. Lloris redeemed himself a little to prevent the Wolves adding to their advantage before the break.ALSO READ - Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continuesTottenham improved in the second half but the closest it came was a deflected Harry Winks shot against the post.The Wolves were fairly comfortable though and leapfrogged Tottenham into seventh place with 37 points, only three behind fourth-placed West Ham United which plays at Leicester City later.Tottenham slips to eighth with 36 points. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :