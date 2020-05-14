Football EPL EPL Tottenham star Alli 'okay' after being assaulted by burglars Tottenham's Dele Alli described a burglary at his home as a "horrible experience" and thanked fans for their support. Nicholas McGee 14 May, 2020 07:59 IST Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 14 May, 2020 07:59 IST Dele Alli expressed his gratitude for the messages of support he has received after being assaulted by burglars on Wednesday.The Tottenham star was struck in the face and reportedly held at knifepoint during the incident, which took place at his home in Barnet, where Alli, his brother, their two partners and a friend are staying.Items of jewellery were among the items stolen by two intruders, who then fled the scene.In a post on Twitter, Alli wrote: "Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support." Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.— Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020 Earlier a Met Police statement said: "Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet."Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing."Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos