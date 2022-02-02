Turner's transfer to Arsenal down to paperwork, Arena says

New England coach Bruce Arena expects Matt Turner’s transfer to Arsenal will soon be complete, a deal that will move the goalkeeper to England next summer.

"If it hasn’t been fully executed, it will be,” Arena said Tuesday as the Revolution trained ahead of their Major League Soccer opener at the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

Turner is with the U.S. national team in St. Paul, Minnesota, ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Wednesday night.

Aubameyang leaves Arsenal by mutual consent

Arena also said Polish striker Adam Buska had been involved in transfer talks.

“There’s been interest in an Adam and we were talking to a team right at the deadline,” Arena said. "There was a potential opportunity that fell through. I would imagine in the summer transfer window, there will be more activity coming Adam’s way.”