WATCH: The best of N'Golo Kante at Chelsea

N'Golo Kante won back-to-back Premier League titles as he made the switch from Leicester City to Chelsea. Here's the highlights of his time in London.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 March, 2020 13:47 IST

N'Golo Kante moved to Chelsea after winning the league title with Leicester City.   -  Getty Images

Take a look at N'Golo Kante’s best moments during his time in west London with Chelsea. The Frenchman made the switch from Leicester City to Chelsea, winning back-to-back Premier League titles in that time.

Relive his best on-pitch moments here.

 

 

