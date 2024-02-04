MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Wolves hammers Chelsea 4-2 with Cunha hat-trick

Wolves’ second just before halftime hit Axel Disasi and was given as an own-goal with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic wrongfooted.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:59 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
Wolves players celebrate after the end of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Wolves won the game 4-2
Wolves players celebrate after the end of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Wolves won the game 4-2 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Wolves players celebrate after the end of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Wolves won the game 4-2 | Photo Credit: AP

A hat-trick from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha again exposed Chelsea’s defensive frailties as the visitors came from behind to record a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea, which lost 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek, went ahead in the 20th minute through Cole Palmer. But two minutes later, Joao Gomes found Brazilian compatriot Cunha, whose shot took a big deflection off Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

Wolves’ second just before halftime hit Axel Disasi and was given as an own-goal with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic wrongfooted.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0

Cunha made it 3-1 midway through the second half, after Pedro Neto caught Chelsea on the break, and scored his third from the spot in the 82nd after being brought down by defender Malo Gusto.

Brazilian Silva scored a consolation header with four minutes of normal time remaining, but by then, many home supporters were already leaving the stadium.

Hudson-Odoi stunner earns Forest draw at 10-man Bournemouth

A fantastic strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi earned struggling Nottingham Forest a welcome point in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Former Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi scored with a curling shot from outside the box following a well-drilled Forest free-kick routine in first-half stoppage time to draw his side level after it fell behind to an early Bournemouth goal.

ALSO READ: PSG tightlipped over Mbappe switch to Real Madrid

Bournemouth started brightly, taking the lead from a Lloyd Kelly corner in the fifth minute, with Justin Kluivert firing the hosts in front from point-blank range after latching on to Luis Sinisterra’s knock on.

Bournemouth was reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute of a scrappy second half, when substitute Philip Billing was shown a straight red card for a nasty foul on Hudson-Odoi, but Forest could not make its numerical advantage count.

The point moved Forest up a place to 16th in the table on 21 points, above Luton Town, while Bournemouth climbed above Fulham into 12th.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

