MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0

A brace by Alejandro Garnacho and another goal by Rasmus Hojlund saw Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-0 in their Premier League match on Sunday.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:25 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alejandro Garnacho scored twice for Manchester United as he helped West Ham United in the Premier League.
Alejandro Garnacho scored twice for Manchester United as he helped West Ham United in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alejandro Garnacho scored twice for Manchester United as he helped West Ham United in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho netted twice after Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday as the Old Trafford side beat West Ham United 3-0 to climb above the visitor into sixth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

On the heels of a 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, Erik ten Hag’s team now has 38 points after 23 games, eight adrift of fourth spot. The Hammers are seventh with 36.

Hojlund scored in the 23rd minute when Casemiro prodded the ball forward after West Ham failed to clear a high ball. The Dane knocked the ball past a couple of defenders before firing home from the centre of the box into the bottom corner.

Hojlund, who did not score his first league goal until December 26, became the youngest player in the Old Trafford team’s history to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

Garnacho doubled the lead in the 49th after his shot from the corner of the box took a big deflection to send substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

The Argentine netted his second in the 84th after Kalvin Phillips lost the ball and Scott McTominay pounced, finding Garnacho in the box.

Related Topics

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: Gujarat Giants leads Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Bengaluru Bulls comes back to beat U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu set for comfortable win over Goa
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Aston Villa climbs to fourth with 5-0 rout of Sheffield United
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Newcastle draws 4-4 draw with Luton; Brighton beats Palace
    Reuters
  4. Branthwaite earns late point for Everton in 2-2 draw with Tottenham
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal vs Liverpool: Jesus available for next Premier League game, no return for Partey
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: Gujarat Giants leads Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Bengaluru Bulls comes back to beat U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu set for comfortable win over Goa
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment