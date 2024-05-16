MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Chelsea climbs to sixth with 2-1 win over Brighton

Victory sent Chelsea into its final match against Bournemouth on Sunday with hope still alive of qualifying for the Europa League, despite a horrendous start to its campaign.

Published : May 16, 2024 07:52 IST , Brighton - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/ REUTERS

Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku struck either side of halftime to earn Chelsea a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, sending the London club into the final day of the Premier League season in sixth place.

Palmer turned in Marc Cucurella’s cross with a powerful header in the 34th minute to claim the 22nd league goal of his outstanding debut season and put the visitors in front at the Amex Stadium.

Nkunku side-footed home Malo Gusto’s cutback in the 64th minute to double Chelsea’s lead, but it then lost substitute Reece James to a straight red card for a petulant kick out at Joao Pedro in the 88th minute.

Danny Welbeck snatched a goal back for the hosts when he latched on to Pedro’s cross in the seventh minute of stoppage time, ensuring a frenetic end to the match, but Chelsea held on to win a fourth consecutive league game for the first time this season.

RELATED: Manchester United holds on to beat Newcastle 3-2 in home finale

Cucurella, who was given a torrid reception by the home fans on his return to his former club, thought he had earned a penalty when he went down following a corner in the 15th minute, but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Victory sent Chelsea into its final match against Bournemouth on Sunday with hope still alive of qualifying for the Europa League, despite a horrendous start to its campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men began the season with one win in their first six league matches and three in their first 10, but are finishing strong, with just one defeat in their last 14 league outings.

Brighton, who are 10th, end the season at home to Manchester United.

