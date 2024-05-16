Manchester City’s Ederson to miss FA Cup final; Ruled out for rest of the season

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss the final two matches of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Ederson was forced to leave the pitch during City’s 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday, after a collision with defender Cristian Romero.

“He has since undergone scans of the affected area that have revealed a small fracture to the right eye socket,” the club said in a statement.

Ederson attempted to play on against Spurs following treatment but was withdrawn by manager Pep Guardiola a few minutes later.

He was replaced by Stefan Ortega and the German made a crucial save late on to deny Son Heung-min before Erling Haaland scored his second goal, from the penalty spot, to wrap up the victory.

Manchester City will face West Ham United at home on Sunday and can seal its fourth consecutive Premier League title with a win against the Hammers.

Ederson will also miss City’s FA Cup final clash against rival Manchester United on May 25 at the Wembley Stadium.