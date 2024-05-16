MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City’s Ederson to miss FA Cup final; Ruled out for rest of the season

Ederson was forced to leave the pitch during City’s 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday, after a collision with defender Cristian Romero.

Published : May 16, 2024 18:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Ederson reacts after sustaining an injury during the Premier League 2023-24 match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester City’s Ederson reacts after sustaining an injury during the Premier League 2023-24 match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Ederson reacts after sustaining an injury during the Premier League 2023-24 match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss the final two matches of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Ederson was forced to leave the pitch during City’s 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday, after a collision with defender Cristian Romero.

“He has since undergone scans of the affected area that have revealed a small fracture to the right eye socket,” the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ | FIFA members to vote on the host for the 2027 Women’s World Cup

Ederson attempted to play on against Spurs following treatment but was withdrawn by manager Pep Guardiola a few minutes later.

He was replaced by Stefan Ortega and the German made a crucial save late on to deny Son Heung-min before Erling Haaland scored his second goal, from the penalty spot, to wrap up the victory.

Manchester City will face West Ham United at home on Sunday and can seal its fourth consecutive Premier League title with a win against the Hammers.

Ederson will also miss City’s FA Cup final clash against rival Manchester United on May 25 at the Wembley Stadium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ederson /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Ederson to miss FA Cup final; Ruled out for rest of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans toss at 8PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. IPL 2024: Lucknow assistant coach Lance Klusener backs skipper KL Rahul after mediocre campaign
    Shayan Acharya
  5. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Toss at 8PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City’s Ederson to miss FA Cup final; Ruled out for rest of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Chelsea climbs to sixth with 2-1 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Manchester United holds on to beat Newcastle 3-2 in home finale
    Reuters
  4. Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR after Wolves submits resolution
    Team Sportstar
  5. Guardiola and clinical Manchester City make it another Premier League title race sans jeopardy
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Ederson to miss FA Cup final; Ruled out for rest of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans toss at 8PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. IPL 2024: Lucknow assistant coach Lance Klusener backs skipper KL Rahul after mediocre campaign
    Shayan Acharya
  5. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Toss at 8PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment