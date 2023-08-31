MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Wolves signs Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona

Bueno joined Girona in 2019 on a five-year contract as a free agent and has made 120 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 21:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno.
FILE PHOTO: Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno on a five-year contract from Spanish side Girona, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported a fee of around 8.5 million pounds (10.77 million USD).

The 24-year-old, who has two caps, joined Girona in 2019 on a five-year contract as a free agent and has made 120 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions.

Bueno missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury but was on the bench for Girona’s last game.

He made his Uruguay debut in March under former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“He’s six foot four inches and aggressive, as you’d expect from a Uruguayan centre back, but he can play too and gives us a good balance,” said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

“He’s a perfect fit for what we’ve been looking for.”

Wolves is away to Crystal Palace on Sunday in its next league game.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Wolves

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Sri Lanka loses two quick wickets; Asalanka hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Wolves signs Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE: UCL updates, team seedings, groups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rubiales-Hermoso controversy timeline: How did the scandal around the RFEF chief unfold?
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh: Getting past Vishy Sir’s current rating a very special achievement
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Wolves signs Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona
    Reuters
  2. Transfer deadline day: Which players do Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham want?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Manchester City reaches verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes - reports
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United’s injury problems mount as Raphael Varane ruled out for ‘a few weeks’
    AP
  5. Premier League: Wolves’ O’Neil expects midfielder Nunes to stay at club amid Man City interest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Sri Lanka loses two quick wickets; Asalanka hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Wolves signs Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE: UCL updates, team seedings, groups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rubiales-Hermoso controversy timeline: How did the scandal around the RFEF chief unfold?
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh: Getting past Vishy Sir’s current rating a very special achievement
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment