Premier League: Wolves signs Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona

Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno on a five-year contract from Spanish side Girona, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
No financial details were disclosed but British media reported a fee of around 8.5 million pounds (10.77 million USD).
The 24-year-old, who has two caps, joined Girona in 2019 on a five-year contract as a free agent and has made 120 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions.
Bueno missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury but was on the bench for Girona’s last game.
He made his Uruguay debut in March under former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.
“He’s six foot four inches and aggressive, as you’d expect from a Uruguayan centre back, but he can play too and gives us a good balance,” said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.
“He’s a perfect fit for what we’ve been looking for.”
Wolves is away to Crystal Palace on Sunday in its next league game.
