Premier League: Manchester City reaches verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes - reports

Wolves signed the Brazilian born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros (49.23 million USD) from Sporting CP on a five-year contract.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 19:56 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes.
FILE PHOTO: Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to a verbal agreement concerning the transfer of Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, British media reported on Wednesday.

The clubs are understood to have arrived at an initial agreement on a fee of 47 million pounds (59.83 million USD) for the 25-year-old, with discussions actively continuing.

READ - Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?

After Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury during the Premier League opener at Burnley, resulting in an extended period on the sidelines, City has been actively seeking a midfielder to fill the gap.

