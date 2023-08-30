Premier League: Manchester City reaches verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes - reports

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to a verbal agreement concerning the transfer of Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, British media reported on Wednesday.

The clubs are understood to have arrived at an initial agreement on a fee of 47 million pounds (59.83 million USD) for the 25-year-old, with discussions actively continuing.

Wolves signed the Brazilian born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros (49.23 million USD) from Sporting CP on a five-year contract.

After Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury during the Premier League opener at Burnley, resulting in an extended period on the sidelines, City has been actively seeking a midfielder to fill the gap.