Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Erling Haaland was voted ahead of teammates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 07:41 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was voted ahead of teammates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ | Van Dijk charged by FA over red card reaction, could face longer suspension

Haaland’s remarkable performance saw him netting 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions last season, contributing to City’s triple victory as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.

ALSO READ
Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester

The Norway international also achieved recognition in May, being awarded the titles of Premier League’s Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Year.

Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time after receiving a nomination for the fourth season in a row.

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly secured the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award after finishing as the top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 22 goals.

Chelsea’s Lauren James was named as the Young Player of the Year.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

