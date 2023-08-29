MagazineBuy Print

Man United goalkeeper Onana named in Cameroon squad to end World Cup dispute with coach

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on September 12

Published : Aug 29, 2023 17:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Despite being sent home from last year’s World Cup, Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has come out of international retirement to be in the Cameroon squad named Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song.

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on September 12. Cameroon needs only to draw the home game to advance to the tournament, which starts on Jan. 13 in Ivory Coast.

Also Read: India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup

Onana said he was ending his international career last December at the age of 26. He was dropped after starting Cameroon’s first game at the World Cup in Qatar — a 1-0 loss to Switzerland — in a disagreement over team tactics with Song, who said players needed to “show discipline and respect.”

Cameroon then drew 3-3 with Serbia and beat Brazil 1-0 but did not advance to the round of 16.

Onana, however, said last year: “Cameroon remains eternal, and so does my love for the national team.”

Related Topics

Andre Onana /

Manchester United /

Cameroon

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

