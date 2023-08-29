MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester

The 27-year-old right-back, who has 33 caps, has reportedly moved from the Championship club for around 15 million pounds ($18.90 million) and will wear the number 21 shirt.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 15:29 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Timothy Castagne of Leicester City celebrates after scoring a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Timothy Castagne of Leicester City celebrates after scoring a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Timothy Castagne of Leicester City celebrates after scoring a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fulham has signed Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City on a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old right-back, who has 33 caps, has reportedly moved from the Championship club for around 15 million pounds ($18.90 million) and will wear the number 21 shirt.

Castagne started his career at Belgian Pro League side Genk before moving to Serie A side Atalanta in 2017. He joined Leicester in 2020 and helped them win the FA Cup in 2021.

La Liga: Atletico Madrid routs Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Spanish league

“It’s been a long transfer window, but finally I’m here, and I’m happy to be here,” Castagne, who scored five goals with eight assists in 112 games at Leicester, said in a statement.

“It’s a big relief. I’ve talked to the manager (Marco Silva) and I just can’t wait to start training and playing.”

Fulham hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup second round on Tuesday before a league trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Timothy Castagne /

Fulham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Match Preview, Live streaming info, Kick-off at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023 semifinals: Lineup, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish football federation representatives call for resignation of Rubiales
    Reuters
  5. KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester
    Reuters
  2. Spanish football federation representatives call for resignation of Rubiales
    Reuters
  3. India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marcus Thuram involved in both goals as Inter stays perfect with win at Cagliari
    AP
  5. VIDEO: Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia national team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fulham signs Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Live score, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Match Preview, Live streaming info, Kick-off at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023 semifinals: Lineup, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish football federation representatives call for resignation of Rubiales
    Reuters
  5. KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment