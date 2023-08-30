MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo scores two in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win against Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice and had a goal disallowed as Al Nassr completed a comfortable win - its first in the league at home this season.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 02:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace as Al Nassr defeated Al Shabab 4-0 and secured its second win in the Saudi Pro League in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The Portuguese got things underway in the 13th minute as he converted from the spot after a handball in the Al Shabab penalty area. He added to his tally five minutes later with a header only for the goal to be disallowed for a push on a defender.

But Ronaldo had his second in the 36th minute after Iago Cuellar brought him down in the penalty area, allowing the Al Nassr captain to double the lead.

He then set up the team’s third with a pass from the centre to the right of the Al Shabab penalty area for Sadio Mane. The Senegalese slotted the ball home with a sliding finish.

Ronaldo could have had a second hattrick in as many games but he offered the penalty which came Al Nassr’s way in the 63th minute to Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The winger struck the post and failed to adda fourth.

Al Shabab’s talismanic midfielder Ever Banega was sent off for a lunge on Aymeric Laporte in the 80th minute which saw the side finish the game with 10 men.

The home team’s wait for a fourth goal ended a minute later when Sultan Al Ghanam was at the right place to drill a rebound off a save from the opposition keeper into the goal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Sadio Mane /

Aymeric Laporte

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo scores two in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win against Al Shabab
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Shabab HIGHLIGHTS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo brace powers Al Nassr to 4-0 victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur overcomes physical struggles to reach second round
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas among U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo scores two in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win against Al Shabab
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thierry Henry looking to coach France to Olympic gold at Paris Games
    AP
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Shabab HIGHLIGHTS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo brace powers Al Nassr to 4-0 victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Shabab LIVE Streaming Info: Head to head, predicted XI, when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo scores two in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win against Al Shabab
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Shabab HIGHLIGHTS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo brace powers Al Nassr to 4-0 victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur overcomes physical struggles to reach second round
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas among U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment