Van Dijk charged by FA over red card reaction, could face longer suspension

On Sunday, the Netherlands centre-back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park. Van Dijk refused to leave the field and remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 07:34 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts after referee John Brooks showed a red card to him during the Premier League match against Newcastle.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts after referee John Brooks showed a red card to him during the Premier League match against Newcastle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts after referee John Brooks showed a red card to him during the Premier League match against Newcastle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle United in the Premier League over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Netherlands centre-back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park. Van Dijk refused to leave the field and remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban, to be served against Aston Villa this weekend, but the suspension could be increased.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official,” the FA said.

Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

