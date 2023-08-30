Van Dijk charged by FA over red card reaction, could face longer suspension

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle United in the Premier League over the weekend.
On Sunday, the Netherlands centre-back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park. Van Dijk refused to leave the field and remonstrated with referee John Brooks.
The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban, to be served against Aston Villa this weekend, but the suspension could be increased.
“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official,” the FA said.
Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.
