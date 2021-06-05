Football Football Euro 2020: Aleksandr Sobolev penalty gives Russia 1-0 win over Bulgaria in build-up Captain Artem Dzyuba, on the brink of becoming Russia's all-time top scorer, was substituted for Sobolev in the 58th minute to generate some attacking pace. Reuters MOSCOW 05 June, 2021 22:59 IST Russia's Aleksandr Sobolev scores his side's opening goal during the friendly match against Bulgaria on Saturday. - REUTERS Reuters MOSCOW 05 June, 2021 22:59 IST Substitute Aleksandr Sobolev's late penalty earned Russia a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in its final warm-up friendly before the European Championship kicks off next Friday.Sobolev coolly directed his penalty into the left corner in the 84th minute, sending Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev the wrong way.Captain Artem Dzyuba, on the brink of becoming Russia's all-time top scorer, was substituted for Sobolev in the 58th minute to generate some attacking pace.READ | No more a one-dimensional job - the changing role of goalkeepers Russia dominated possession but its tepid attack struggled to break down Bulgaria's back line. Russia missed a chance to open the scoring in the 73rd minute when defender Yuri Zhirkov's effort was tipped away by a diving Georgiev.Russia take on Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, on home turf in St. Petersburg in its opening Euro match on June 12.It will also face Denmark and surprise qualifiers Finland in Group B. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.