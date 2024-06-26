MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures

Varga returned to Hungary on Wednesday as his teammates waited in Germany to find out if they have reached the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 18:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Players and stewards hold a cloth as Hungary’s forward Barnabas Varga falls after a collision.
Players and stewards hold a cloth as Hungary’s forward Barnabas Varga falls after a collision. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Players and stewards hold a cloth as Hungary’s forward Barnabas Varga falls after a collision. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has been released from hospital and is already back in his home country, two days after undergoing surgery on facial fractures he sustained in a collision at the European Championship.

Varga returned to Hungary on Wednesday as his teammates waited in Germany to find out if they have reached the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

His club Ferencváros posted a picture of Varga on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “Barnabás is back at home!”.

The injury occurred midway through the second half of Sunday’s match against Scotland when Varga collided with goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Hungary went on to win 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth.

In concerning scenes, the match was halted for nearly 10 minutes so that Varga could get treatment. Several teammates appeared to be in tears and they held up blankets to shield the stricken forward as medical staff tended to him.

The 29-year-old Varga was taken straight to hospital in Stuttgart and had surgery on Monday after breaking several bones in his face.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi and some of his staff, as well as Ferencváros teammate Endre Botka — representing the national side — visited Varga in hospital on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Hungary

