Euro 2024: Belgium vs Ukraine paused after Kevin De Bruyne gets laser pointed at him

The Group E match in Euro 2024 between Belgium and Slovakia was paused seconds before Kevin De Bruyne stepped up for a free-kick, at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 22:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with against Ukraine in Euro 2024.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with against Ukraine in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with against Ukraine in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It happened multiple occasions in the first half whenever De Bruyne was about to take a free-kick or a corner kick and the Ukranian fans pointed a laser on his face.

It happened multiple occasions in the first half whenever De Bruyne was about to take a free-kick or a corner kick and the Ukranian fans pointed a laser on his face.

Opposing fans do this to disturb a player in critical situations during the coarse of the match to deter the player’s focus.

During the Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Demark, English fans pointed a ‘laser pen’ on keeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face during a penalty kick. Schmeichel did save penalty taken by Harry Kane but he scored off of the rebound winning the tie for England and getting his side into the final in extra-time.

Later, UEFA had fined England FA for the behaviour of its fans.

Belgium sits second in the points table and is likely to go through to the Euro Round of 16 with results going its way on the final matchday.

