EURO 2024: Which countries are playing in the European Championship for the first time?

Among the 24 teams, there is only one debutant -- Georgia -- in this edition of the European Championships in Germany.

Georgria’s entry means every edition of the tournament has had at least one debutant since 1960. Georgia becomes the 36th nation to be participating in the 17 editions of the Euros.

Georgia is ranked 75th in the FIFA rankings and achieved the qualification through the playoffs, where it overcame Luxembourg and Greece.

The team is led by 36-year-old centre-back Guram Kashia and former French international Willy Sagnol has been the head coach since 2021.

Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the team’s talisman. The 23-year-old already has 15 goals and is nine shy of the record set by Shota Arveladze.

Georgia is in Group F along with Portugal, Turkey and Czech Republic. The tournament will begin on June 14.