Euro 2024: This was the game of my life, says Portugal keeper Costa after shootout heroics

The match had finished 0-0 after extra time, and Costa was the hero after becoming the first keeper to save three penalties and not concede a goal in a Euros shootout.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 07:55 IST , FRANKFURT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Portugal’s Diogo Costa saves a penalty during the shootout missed by Slovenia’s Jure Balkovec.
Portugal’s Diogo Costa saves a penalty during the shootout missed by Slovenia’s Jure Balkovec. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Diogo Costa saves a penalty during the shootout missed by Slovenia’s Jure Balkovec. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was overwhelmed after he saved all three penalties in a 3-0 shootout win against Slovenia that secured a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The match had finished 0-0 after extra time, and Costa was the hero after becoming the first keeper to save three penalties and not concede a goal in a Euros shootout.

“I think this was the game of my life,” he told reporters. “Maybe the game where I was most useful. I am very, very happy, and I am also very excited that I helped the team.”

The man of the match tried to read the body language of the Slovenia penalty takers, but in the end, it was pure instinct. “What I thought, I need to stop this - and went with my gut.”

Despite the match remaining goalless after 90 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to break the deadlock for Portugal from the penalty spot in the first half of extra time.

However, Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak produced a spectacular save to deny the Portugal captain, leaving Ronaldo visibly emotional and in floods of tears.

“Cristiano is the hardest worker. I understand how frustrated he is - he devotes all his time to this”, Costa said.

“We felt that we needed to keep believing. Everybody makes mistakes. But important is what we do after making these mistakes”, he added.

Bernardo Silva struck the winning penalty in the shootout for Portugal, which will meet France - 1-0 winner against Belgium earlier on Monday - in the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Friday. 

