Euro 2024: Why was there a drinks break in France vs Poland Euro 2024?

France and Poland play in their final Euro 2024 Group D match at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

In the 28th minute of the France vs Poland clash, the referee stopped the game for a short drinks breaks. This is the first time this has ever happened in Euro 2024.

Even in the Netherlands vs Austria clash the referee halted the play and called for a drinks break in the 34th minute of the game.

It is 27 degree Celsius in Dortmund where the France game is taking place whereas 28 degree Celsius in Berlin where the Netherlands game is going on.

Under UEFA rules, ‘cooling breaks’ are not permitted until the pitch-side temperature hits 32ºC (90ºF), when a 90-second break is permitted 25 minutes into each half.

Although the temperature is not as high as the rules suggest, this decision could be an exception taking the players well-being into account.

FIFA first introduced official water breaks for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when play was stopped for three minutes in the 30th and 75th minutes.

Drinks break could be a recurring thing to see in the ‘day matches’ of the tournament ahead.