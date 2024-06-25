MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Mbappe becomes joint second leading goal scorer for France in major tournaments

Mbappe converted from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele was fouled by Jakub Kiwior inside the penalty box, 10 minutes into the second half. This is the French captain’s first ever goal in the Euros.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 23:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbappe against Poland.
France’s Kylian Mbappe against Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe against Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 56th minute for France against Poland in its Group D clash of Euro 2024 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

FOLLOW THE MATCH | FRANCE VS POLAND, EURO 2024

Mbappe converted from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele was fouled by Jakub Kiwior inside the penalty box, 10 minutes into the second half. This is the French captain’s first ever goal in the Euros.

Kylian Mbappe equalled Just Fontaine (13) for the most goals scored with France in major tournaments (World Cup + EURO).

He is now trailing Michel Platini (14) by just one goal and has the opportunity to overtake the French legend in this tournament.

With this Mbappe has scored his 48th goal for the France national team at the mere age of 25.

France has already qualified for the Euro 2024 Round of 16 after Albania lost to Spain in the Group B match on Monday, which meant that France will go through at least as one of the best placed teams.

