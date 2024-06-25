MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

France vs Poland LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: FRA 0-0 POL, Lewandowski, Mbappe start

FRA v POL: Follow the Group D of the European Championship between France and Poland, being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Updated : Jun 25, 2024 21:44 IST

Team Sportstar
DORTMUND, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox
lightbox-info

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Group D match between France and Poland of the 2024 European Championship, being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

  • June 25, 2024 21:42
    11’ Chance for France!

    Dembele gets the ball int the right and delivers a late cross to his left, which is missed by the Polish defence. Theo takes a shot from the left, which is saved by Skorupski.

  • June 25, 2024 21:41
    11’

    Poland has come into the match with a lot more aggression than it has shown in the tournament so far, naturally, with Lewandowski leading the charge in the front.

  • June 25, 2024 21:39
    8’

    Dembele makes a circular run along the right to find a space in the box, but his low cross runs into one of the red shirts in the Poland box, who hoofs the ball away. 

  • June 25, 2024 21:37
    6’ Save!

    Poland marches up the pitch with one touch passes and, after a block by Saliba, Zelinski takes a shot from outside the box, forcing a save by Maignan.

  • June 25, 2024 21:36
    4’

    Barcola gets the ball on the left of the 18 yard box and tries a cross which is blocked by Moder for a France corner. Dembele takes the corner, which Upamecano could not reach as he was heavily marked.

  • June 25, 2024 21:34
    3’

    Kounde gets the ball along the left and is challenged by Zalewski, with the latter getting the ball eventually. And France coach Deschamps is furious.

  • June 25, 2024 21:32
    2’

    The match begins with France looking for an attack straight away. But Poland, with a closely-knit midfield, stops the build-up.

  • June 25, 2024 21:31
    In different shades!

    Lewandowski and Mbappe hugs each other before kick-off - a moment to look back on when Bayern played Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. It was Lewandowski who had reigned supreme then. Who will it be this time?

  • June 25, 2024 21:29
    Stat attack
  • June 25, 2024 21:25
    Minutes to kick off!

    The players of both sides walk out of the tunnel. France, led by Mbappe, is in blue while Poland, led by Lewandowski, starts in red. The players stand shoulder to shoulder as the air around the stadium turns red with flares from Polish fans.

  • June 25, 2024 20:59
    A veteran missing in Poland’s line-up?

    Euro 2024: Why is Wojciech Szczesny not playing in France vs Poland Group D match?

    Poland will look to finish its Euro 2024 campaign on a high when it plays France in its final group stage match, at the Signal Idunal Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday.

  • June 25, 2024 20:43
    Mbappe features in mask, this time in the starting line-up!

    Euro 2024: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in France vs Poland?

    Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in Euro 2024 and hence will wear a protective mask for the remainder the tournament.

  • June 25, 2024 20:33
    Poland Starting XI:

    Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Moder, Urbański, Zalewski, Szymański; Lewandowski

  • June 25, 2024 20:28
    France Starting XI:

    Maignan; Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Barcola, Rabiot, Dembele; Mbappe 

  • June 25, 2024 19:30
    MATCH PREVIEW

    France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.

    The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

    France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.

    Read the full preview here: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

France /

Poland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Poland LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: FRA 0-0 POL, Lewandowski, Mbappe start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Malen scores own-goal; Major talking points from NED v AUT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 0-1 AUT, Malen scores own goal to Das Team early lead over Van Dijk’s Oranje
    Team Sportstar
  4. US to play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in September, October matches
    AP
  5. France vs Poland LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from FRA v POL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. US to play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in September, October matches
    AP
  2. France vs Poland LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from FRA v POL
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs Poland, Euro 2024: Mbappe starts wearing mask; Major talking points from FRA v POL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Netherlands vs Austria match in pictures, Euro 2024: NED v AUT photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Malen scores own-goal; Major talking points from NED v AUT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Poland LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: FRA 0-0 POL, Lewandowski, Mbappe start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Malen scores own-goal; Major talking points from NED v AUT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 0-1 AUT, Malen scores own goal to Das Team early lead over Van Dijk’s Oranje
    Team Sportstar
  4. US to play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in September, October matches
    AP
  5. France vs Poland LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from FRA v POL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment