France vs Poland LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: FRA 0-0 POL, Lewandowski, Mbappe start

- June 25, 2024 21:4211’ Chance for France!
Dembele gets the ball int the right and delivers a late cross to his left, which is missed by the Polish defence. Theo takes a shot from the left, which is saved by Skorupski.
- June 25, 2024 21:4111’
Poland has come into the match with a lot more aggression than it has shown in the tournament so far, naturally, with Lewandowski leading the charge in the front.
- June 25, 2024 21:398’
Dembele makes a circular run along the right to find a space in the box, but his low cross runs into one of the red shirts in the Poland box, who hoofs the ball away.
- June 25, 2024 21:376’ Save!
Poland marches up the pitch with one touch passes and, after a block by Saliba, Zelinski takes a shot from outside the box, forcing a save by Maignan.
- June 25, 2024 21:364’
Barcola gets the ball on the left of the 18 yard box and tries a cross which is blocked by Moder for a France corner. Dembele takes the corner, which Upamecano could not reach as he was heavily marked.
- June 25, 2024 21:343’
Kounde gets the ball along the left and is challenged by Zalewski, with the latter getting the ball eventually. And France coach Deschamps is furious.
- June 25, 2024 21:322’
The match begins with France looking for an attack straight away. But Poland, with a closely-knit midfield, stops the build-up.
- June 25, 2024 21:31In different shades!
Lewandowski and Mbappe hugs each other before kick-off - a moment to look back on when Bayern played Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. It was Lewandowski who had reigned supreme then. Who will it be this time?
The players of both sides walk out of the tunnel. France, led by Mbappe, is in blue while Poland, led by Lewandowski, starts in red. The players stand shoulder to shoulder as the air around the stadium turns red with flares from Polish fans.
- June 25, 2024 20:59A veteran missing in Poland’s line-up?
- June 25, 2024 20:43Mbappe features in mask, this time in the starting line-up!
- June 25, 2024 20:33Poland Starting XI:
Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Moder, Urbański, Zalewski, Szymański; Lewandowski
- June 25, 2024 20:28France Starting XI:
Maignan; Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Barcola, Rabiot, Dembele; Mbappe
- June 25, 2024 19:30MATCH PREVIEW
France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.
The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.
France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.
Read the full preview here: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe
