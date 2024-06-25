France vs Poland LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: FRA 0-0 POL, Lewandowski, Mbappe start

MATCH PREVIEW

France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.

The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.

