MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Daniele De Rossi signs new deal with Roma until 2027

Roma had already said in April that De Rossi would remain first-team coach “for the foreseeable future”, with Tuesday’s announcement only confirming the three-year extension to the 40-year-old’s deal.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 23:15 IST , Rome - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Roma coach Daniele De Rossi.
FILE PHOTO: Roma coach Daniele De Rossi. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Roma coach Daniele De Rossi. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniele De Rossi has signed a new contract with Roma until 2027, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, as a reward for the former Italy international impressing as Jose Mourinho’s replacement.

Roma had already said in April that De Rossi would remain first-team coach “for the foreseeable future”, with Tuesday’s announcement only confirming the three-year extension to the 40-year-old’s deal.

Former Roma captain De Rossi came in as interim boss when Mourinho was sacked in January and initially revitalised the team, taking the capital club to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Roma finished last season sixth in Serie A and outside the Champions League positions, a disappointing end to a season which looked to have turned around once De Rossi took over.

However, he has shown promise for someone whose only previous managerial job was an ill-fated four months at lower-league outfit SPAL which came to an abrupt end in February last year.

De Rossi, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, is an idol for Roma fans as a local boy done good who starred in some of the club’s best teams of the last two decades, alongside fellow icon Francesco Totti.

He grew up in a rough and ready beachside suburb of Rome, made his Roma debut in 2001 and won over fans who saw in his passionate style of play one of their own on the pitch.

However, he only won two Italian Cups and the 2007 Italian Super Cup, before finishing his playing career at Boca Juniors in early 2020 after less than a season in Argentina.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Daniele De Rossi /

AS Roma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 2-3 AUT, Sabitzer re-establishes Austrian lead after Depay eqialises for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Poland, Euro 2024: Mbappe scores first ever Euros goal; Major talking points from FRA v POL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Daniele De Rossi signs new deal with Roma until 2027
    AFP
  5. France vs Poland LIVE score, Euro 2024: FRA 1-1 POL, Mbappe, Lewandowski score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Daniele De Rossi signs new deal with Roma until 2027
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Slovenia LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Bellingham play; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores his first ever goal in Euros in France vs Poland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe scores his first-ever Euros goal in France vs Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 2-3 AUT, Sabitzer re-establishes Austrian lead after Depay eqialises for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Poland, Euro 2024: Mbappe scores first ever Euros goal; Major talking points from FRA v POL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Daniele De Rossi signs new deal with Roma until 2027
    AFP
  5. France vs Poland LIVE score, Euro 2024: FRA 1-1 POL, Mbappe, Lewandowski score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment