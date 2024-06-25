Euro 2024: Lewandowski equaliser spoils Mbappe’s party as Poland holds France to a 1-1 draw

A Kylian Mbappe penalty was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski’s spot kick as already-eliminated Poland held France to a 1-1 draw in Dortmund on Tuesday, meaning the French finish second in Group D.
Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first European Championship goal – and the first scored by a French player at Euro 2024 – when he calmly slotted home a penalty given for Jakub Kiwior’s clumsy challenge on Ousmane Dembele.
But Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi, which allowed Lewandowski to level from the spot in the 79th minute – after his first effort was saved by Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have advanced off his line too early.
The draw meant France finished second in Group D behind Austria and would face whoever comes second in Group E, where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.
