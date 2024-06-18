Netherlands stays top of Group D after a 2-1 win against Poland in their opening Group D fixture, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for the Dutch.
France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, stays second because the Dutch have scored a goal more than the Les Blues.
Poland stays third, while Austria stays fourth after being the only team in the group to have not scored a goal.
Here is the Group D standings of Euro 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|France
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Austria
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
(updated as of June 18, 2024)
Latest on Sportstar
- Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Second half begins
- Euro 2024 Group D LIVE points table: Netherlands, France occupy first and second place
- Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania on top after convincing win, Belgium third after surprise loss to Slovakia
- Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points
- Arjun Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 with a round to spare; Achieves 2779.9 live rating
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE