Euro 2024 Group D LIVE points table: Netherlands, France occupy first and second place

France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, stays second because the Dutch have scored a goal more than the Les Blues.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 01:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of France, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after Austria’s Maximilian Wober, scored an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Kylian Mbappe of France, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after Austria’s Maximilian Wober, scored an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Kylian Mbappe of France, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after Austria’s Maximilian Wober, scored an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands stays top of Group D after a 2-1 win against Poland in their opening Group D fixture, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for the Dutch.

France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, stays second because the Dutch have scored a goal more than the Les Blues.

Poland stays third, while Austria stays fourth after being the only team in the group to have not scored a goal.

Here is the Group D standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Netherlands 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
France 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
Austria 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

(updated as of June 18, 2024)

