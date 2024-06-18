Euro 2024 Group D LIVE points table: Netherlands, France occupy first and second place

Netherlands stays top of Group D after a 2-1 win against Poland in their opening Group D fixture, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for the Dutch.

France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, stays second because the Dutch have scored a goal more than the Les Blues.

Poland stays third, while Austria stays fourth after being the only team in the group to have not scored a goal.

Here is the Group D standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Netherlands 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 France 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 Austria 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

(updated as of June 18, 2024)