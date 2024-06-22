NED v FRA, Euro 2024: Why was the Xavi Simons goal disallowed in Netherlands vs France?

The first goal of the Netherlands against France in a Group D match of Euro 2024, hit by Xavi Simons, was overruled by the referee to the dismay of the Oranje, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in Germany on Friday.
In the 69th minute, Simons got the ball at the edge of the box and his immediate shot kissed the net to the joy of thousands of Dutch fans in the stadium.
However, the referee and the linesman, after a long conversation, ruled the goal out.
WHY WAS THE GOAL DISALLOWED?
The linesman had initially raised the flag for an off-side, with Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries standing past the line. However, referee Anthony Taylor, after a long conversation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) concluded that it was a foul for another reason -- obstructing the goalkeeper.
Dumfries not only stood at an off-side position but obstructed the lien of vision of Mike Maignan, the French goalie who has initially made a save.
WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY?
The above activity falls under an ‘off-side offence’ as mentioned by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which determines the rules of the game.
A player in an off-side position at the moment the ball is played or touched by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:
- Interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate
Or
- Interfering with an opponent by:
- preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision or
- challenging an opponent for the ball or
- clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
- making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball
Or
Gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has:
- rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar, match official or an opponent
- been deliberately saved by any opponent
