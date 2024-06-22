MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NED v FRA, Euro 2024: Why was the Xavi Simons goal disallowed in Netherlands vs France?

The first goal of the Netherlands against France in a Group D match of Euro 2024, hit by Xavi Simons, was overruled by the referee, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 02:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Xavi Simons reacts as his goal gets disallowed after a VAR check in the Netherlands vs France Group D match of Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Xavi Simons reacts as his goal gets disallowed after a VAR check in the Netherlands vs France Group D match of Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Xavi Simons reacts as his goal gets disallowed after a VAR check in the Netherlands vs France Group D match of Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The first goal of the Netherlands against France in a Group D match of Euro 2024, hit by Xavi Simons, was overruled by the referee to the dismay of the Oranje, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in Germany on Friday.

In the 69th minute, Simons got the ball at the edge of the box and his immediate shot kissed the net to the joy of thousands of Dutch fans in the stadium.

However, the referee and the linesman, after a long conversation, ruled the goal out.

WHY WAS THE GOAL DISALLOWED?

The linesman had initially raised the flag for an off-side, with Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries standing past the line. However, referee Anthony Taylor, after a long conversation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) concluded that it was a foul for another reason -- obstructing the goalkeeper.

Dumfries not only stood at an off-side position but obstructed the lien of vision of Mike Maignan, the French goalie who has initially made a save.

Referee Anthony Taylor gestures to rule out the goal scored by Xavi Simons of the Netherlands for offside following a VAR review.
Referee Anthony Taylor gestures to rule out the goal scored by Xavi Simons of the Netherlands for offside following a VAR review. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Referee Anthony Taylor gestures to rule out the goal scored by Xavi Simons of the Netherlands for offside following a VAR review. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY?

The above activity falls under an ‘off-side offence’ as mentioned by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which determines the rules of the game.

A player in an off-side position at the moment the ball is played or touched by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:

- Interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate

Or

- Interfering with an opponent by:

  • preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision or
  • challenging an opponent for the ball or
  • clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
  • making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball

Or

Gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has:

  • rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar, match official or an opponent
  • been deliberately saved by any opponent

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Xavi Simons /

Netherlands /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED v FRA, Euro 2024: Why was the Xavi Simons goal disallowed in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE: Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: NED 0-0 FRA; UEFA Euro score, Simons goal turned down by VAR
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: VAR disallows Simons’ goal, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Netherlands vs France match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. NED v FRA, Euro 2024: Why was the Xavi Simons goal disallowed in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: VAR disallows Simons’ goal, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Austria keeps round of 16 hopes alive after 3-1 win against Poland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED v FRA, Euro 2024: Why was the Xavi Simons goal disallowed in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE: Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: NED 0-0 FRA; UEFA Euro score, Simons goal turned down by VAR
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: VAR disallows Simons’ goal, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Netherlands vs France match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment