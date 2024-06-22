MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Match goalless at half-time, top talking points

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 00:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of France adjusts his face mask as the team warms-up before the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024.
Kylian Mbappe of France adjusts his face mask as the team warms-up before the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of France adjusts his face mask as the team warms-up before the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NED VS FRA EURO 2024, LIVE SCORE

An uneventful first-half!

Apart from Adrien Rabiot’s moment of madness, where he opted to pass to Antoine Griezmann from point-blank range instead of going for a shot, it has mostly been an uneventful first-half.

Signs are indicating the introduction of a masked Kylian Mbappe.

A chance to build momentum

France could win its first two EURO matches for the fourth time. During the three previous occurrences, the Blues had reached the final of the tournament (winners in 1984 and 2000, finalist in 2016).

French superiority

France has won seven of its last eight matches against the Netherlands in all competitions. Its only loss came in a UEFA Nations League match in November, 2018.

Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in Netherlands vs France?

Mbappe suffered a broken nose, an aerial collision when his face struck Kevin Danso’s shoulder, during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in Euro 2024 and was forced to be substituted minutes later with blood dripping down his nose.

While there were speculations that he might miss their next game against Netherlands, France’s medical team said that he had a chance to make it in time for the game.

Mbappe starts the match against Netherlands on the bench.

Related Topics

France /

Netherlands /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Match goalless at half-time, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE: Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: NED 0-0 FRA; UEFA Euro score, updates, goalless at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Netherlands vs France match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask instead of the French tricolour in France vs Netherlands Euro 2024?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Match goalless at half-time, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Austria keeps round of 16 hopes alive after 3-1 win against Poland
    AFP
  5. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe not starting in NED v FRA Euros clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Match goalless at half-time, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE: Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: NED 0-0 FRA; UEFA Euro score, updates, goalless at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Netherlands vs France match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask instead of the French tricolour in France vs Netherlands Euro 2024?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment