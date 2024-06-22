Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Match goalless at half-time, top talking points

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NED VS FRA EURO 2024, LIVE SCORE
An uneventful first-half!
Apart from Adrien Rabiot’s moment of madness, where he opted to pass to Antoine Griezmann from point-blank range instead of going for a shot, it has mostly been an uneventful first-half.
Signs are indicating the introduction of a masked Kylian Mbappe.
A chance to build momentum
France could win its first two EURO matches for the fourth time. During the three previous occurrences, the Blues had reached the final of the tournament (winners in 1984 and 2000, finalist in 2016).
French superiority
France has won seven of its last eight matches against the Netherlands in all competitions. Its only loss came in a UEFA Nations League match in November, 2018.
Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in Netherlands vs France?
Mbappe suffered a broken nose, an aerial collision when his face struck Kevin Danso’s shoulder, during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in Euro 2024 and was forced to be substituted minutes later with blood dripping down his nose.
While there were speculations that he might miss their next game against Netherlands, France’s medical team said that he had a chance to make it in time for the game.
Mbappe starts the match against Netherlands on the bench.
