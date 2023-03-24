France vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 qualifiers: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, preview

All you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifiers between France and Netherlands.

PREVIEW

New captain, new goalkeeper, new defense, new governance — and major players retired.

It seems like a new dawn for World Cup runner-up France as it begins European Championship qualifying without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, and with Kylian Mbappé leading the team out at Stade de France against Netherlands on Friday. Les Bleus then play Ireland in another Group B match at Dublin on Monday.

“The end of several players’ international careers means that the squad is younger,” said coach Didier Deschamps, who picked brothers Khéphren and Marcus Thuram in his first squad since last year’s FIFA World Cup. “Obviously we have less experience.”

READ MORE

When is the Euro 2024 qualifier between France and Netherlands?

The game will start at 1:15 AM on March 25.

Where will the Euro 2024 qualifier between France and Netherlands happen?

The match will be played at Stade de France in Paris.

Which TV channels will broadcast France vs Netherlands match?

The match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I live stream the France vs Netherlands match?

The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website and the Jio Cinema app in India.