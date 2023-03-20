Football

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Rashford ruled out of England’s Italy and Ukraine matches

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have also pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 squad.

AFP
20 March, 2023 21:09 IST
Man United forward Marcus Rashford’s absence is the most serious blow for England’s squad in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Man United forward Marcus Rashford's absence is the most serious blow for England's squad in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

England will be without Marcus Rashford for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine after the in-form Manchester United forward picked up a knock in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Fulham.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have also pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster is the only replacement called up by Southgate, who named a 25-man squad last week.

Rashford’s absence is the most serious blow given his scintillating form since the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has scored a career-high 27 goals for United this season, 19 of which have come since returning from international duty in Qatar, where he netted three times in five appearances.

