Barcelona defender Araujo suffers thigh injury

Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo played the full match as Barcelona won 2-1 against Real Madrid on Sunday to move 12 points clear of its rival at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona 20 March, 2023 19:30 IST
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo suffered a thigh injury during the El Clasico victory over Real Madrid, the La Liga leader said on Monday.

The Uruguayan international played the full match as Barca won 2-1 on Sunday to move 12 points clear of its rival at the top of the table.

“Ronald Araujo has strained an adductor muscle in his left thigh, and he will not be able to play until the injury has healed,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

Barcelona did not say how long the 24-year-old will be out of action.

Araujo has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Barca this season.

