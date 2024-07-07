Euro 2024 is into its final stages with just four teams remaining in the hunt to lift the prestigious trophy on June 14 at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Three time winner Spain, Euro 2016 runner up France, Euro 2020 runner up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are the final four teams that will be in action in for a spot in the final.
ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Spain’s Pedri to miss rest of European Championship due to knee injury
Here is all you need to know about when and where the semifinal matches are going to be played:
SEMIFINAL 1: SPAIN VS FRANCE
A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over host Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash while France edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in penalties in its quarterfinal clash.
When and where will the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France kick off?
SEMIFINAL 2: NETHERLANDS vs ENGLAND
England’s quest for a first major tournament win in 58 years remained alive after another late fightback before beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.
Netherlands beat Turkiye 2-1 after a Stefan de Vrij header and Mert Muldur own goal inside the last 20 minutes wiped out Samet Akaydin’s first-half opener in the quarterfinal.
When and where will the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England kick off?
EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
Both the semifinal matches will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The matches can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
(With inputs from AFP)
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
- Colombia vs Panama LIVE, Copa America 2024: Score, match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
- Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
- Netherlands vs Turkiye HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 2-1 TUR; Muldur own goal, De Vrij equaliser after Akaydin header
- Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands wins after own goal; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE