Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England

Euro 2024 is into its final stages with just four teams remaining in the hunt to lift the prestigious trophy on June 14 at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Three time winner Spain, Euro 2016 runner up France, Euro 2020 runner up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are the final four teams that will be in action in for a spot in the final.

Here is all you need to know about when and where the semifinal matches are going to be played:

SEMIFINAL 1: SPAIN VS FRANCE

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over host Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash while France edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in penalties in its quarterfinal clash.

When and where will the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France kick off? The Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France will kick off on Tuesday (Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Munich Football Arena.

SEMIFINAL 2: NETHERLANDS vs ENGLAND

England’s quest for a first major tournament win in 58 years remained alive after another late fightback before beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.

Netherlands beat Turkiye 2-1 after a Stefan de Vrij header and Mert Muldur own goal inside the last 20 minutes wiped out Samet Akaydin’s first-half opener in the quarterfinal.

When and where will the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England kick off? The Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England will kick off on Wednesday (Thursday, July 11 at 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

Both the semifinal matches will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

The matches can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from AFP)