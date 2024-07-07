MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England

All you need to know about the schedule and venues of the Spain vs France and Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semifinal matches.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 02:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Three time winner Spain, Euro 2016 runner up France, Euro 2020 runner up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are the final four teams that will be in action in for a spot in the final.
Three time winner Spain, Euro 2016 runner up France, Euro 2020 runner up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are the final four teams that will be in action in for a spot in the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Three time winner Spain, Euro 2016 runner up France, Euro 2020 runner up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are the final four teams that will be in action in for a spot in the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Euro 2024 is into its final stages with just four teams remaining in the hunt to lift the prestigious trophy on June 14 at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Three time winner Spain, Euro 2016 runner up France, Euro 2020 runner up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands are the final four teams that will be in action in for a spot in the final.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Spain’s Pedri to miss rest of European Championship due to knee injury

Here is all you need to know about when and where the semifinal matches are going to be played:

SEMIFINAL 1: SPAIN VS FRANCE

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over host Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash while France edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in penalties in its quarterfinal clash.

When and where will the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France kick off?
The Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France will kick off on Tuesday (Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Munich Football Arena.

SEMIFINAL 2: NETHERLANDS vs ENGLAND

England’s quest for a first major tournament win in 58 years remained alive after another late fightback before beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.

Netherlands beat Turkiye 2-1 after a Stefan de Vrij header and Mert Muldur own goal inside the last 20 minutes wiped out Samet Akaydin’s first-half opener in the quarterfinal.

When and where will the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England kick off?
The Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England will kick off on Wednesday (Thursday, July 11 at 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

Both the semifinal matches will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

The matches can be live-streamed on the   SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Panama LIVE, Copa America 2024: Score, match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 2-1 TUR; Muldur own goal, De Vrij equaliser after Akaydin header
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands wins after own goal; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Colombia vs Panama LIVE, Copa America 2024: Score, match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Netherlands vs Turkiye quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Live Netherlands vs Turkey photos, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Photo gallery from NED v TUR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Panama LIVE, Copa America 2024: Score, match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 2-1 TUR; Muldur own goal, De Vrij equaliser after Akaydin header
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands wins after own goal; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment