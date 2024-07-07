MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal

Netherlands will face England in the semifinal after the latter beat Switzerland on penalties earlier in the day.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 02:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkiye.
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkiye. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkiye. | Photo Credit: AP

An own goal by Mert Muldur completed a Netherlands comeback as they beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday to book a Euro 2024 semi-final meeting with England in Dortmund.

Turkey took the lead in the 35th minute after the Dutch failed to clear a corner, leaving Arda Guler to cross perfectly to the back post with his right foot for defender Samet Akaydin to head home.

AS IT HAPPENED | NETHERLANDS VS TURKIYE HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024

Guler went close to adding a second early in the second half when he hit the post with a free kick, and it was to prove a costly miss when Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij equalised with a powerful header in the 70th minute.

That goal gave the Netherlands the lift they needed, Muldur turning the ball into his own net under pressure from Cody Gakpo and the Dutch hung on despite a number of late opportunities for Turkey.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Lineups out, Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 2-1 TUR; Muldur own goal, De Vrij equaliser after Akaydin header
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands wins after own goal; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Lineups out, Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Netherlands vs Turkiye quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Live Netherlands vs Turkey photos, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Photo gallery from NED v TUR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of semifinal fixtures; Spain takes on France; Netherlands faces England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands stages comeback against Turkiye to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Lineups out, Diaz and Rodriguez start; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 2-1 TUR; Muldur own goal, De Vrij equaliser after Akaydin header
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Netherlands wins after own goal; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment