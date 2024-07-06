MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Turkiye Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Lineups out; Gakpo starts for Oranje, Guler leads Turkish attack

NED V TUR Live score: Follow the live updates from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Netherlands and Turkiye being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Updated : Jul 07, 2024 00:13 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Netherlands and Turkiye being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

  • July 07, 2024 00:13
    Why is Donyell Malen not playing?

    Euro 2024: Why is Donyell Malen not playing in Turkey vs Netherlands quarterfinal clash?

    Netherlands takes on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

  • July 06, 2024 23:32
    Turkiye starting XI

    Gunok; Ayhan, Akaydin, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler

  • July 06, 2024 23:30
    Netherlands starting lineup

    Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders, Simons; Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay

  • July 06, 2024 23:28
    Why is Turkish round of 16 hero Merih Demiral banned for England clash?

    Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Merih Demiral not playing in Netherlands vs Turkiye?

    The former Juventus defender is not in the squad for the Netherlands vs Turkiye Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

  • July 06, 2024 23:28
    Head-to-head record

    Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v GER

    Take a look at the all-time head to head record between Netherlands and Turkiye before their Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

  • July 06, 2024 22:32
    NED v TUR: Predicted XI

    With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

    Euro 2024: Netherlands vs Turkey, quarterfinal; Predicted lineups for NED V TUR, will Gakpo and Guler start?

    Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Netherlands and Turkey.

  • July 06, 2024 22:32
    Preview

    A routine 3-0 win for Netherlands over Romania at Euro 2024 was overshadowed hours later by a tenacious Turkish victory over Austria to set up an enthralling quarterfinal in Berlin on Saturday.

    Euro 2024: Netherlands faces tough test against fired-up Turkey

    A routine 3-0 win for Netherlands over Romania at Euro 2024 was overshadowed hours later by a tenacious Turkish victory over Austria to set up an enthralling quarterfinal in Berlin on Saturday.

  • July 06, 2024 22:32
    Live-streaming info

    Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will face off against a resurgent Turkiye in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

    Netherlands vs Turkiye LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch NED v TUR; Match preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Turkiye at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

  • July 06, 2024 22:32
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Netherlands and Turkiye being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Euro 2024

