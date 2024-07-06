Key Updates
- July 06, 2024 23:32Turkiye starting XI
Gunok; Ayhan, Akaydin, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler
- July 06, 2024 23:30Netherlands starting lineup
Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders, Simons; Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay
- July 06, 2024 23:28Why is Turkish round of 16 hero Merih Demiral banned for England clash?
- July 06, 2024 22:32NED v TUR: Predicted XI
With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.
- July 06, 2024 22:32Preview
A routine 3-0 win for Netherlands over Romania at Euro 2024 was overshadowed hours later by a tenacious Turkish victory over Austria to set up an enthralling quarterfinal in Berlin on Saturday.
- July 06, 2024 22:32Live-streaming info
Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will face off against a resurgent Turkiye in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Netherlands vs Turkiye LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch NED v TUR; Match preview
Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Turkiye at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
- July 06, 2024 22:32Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Netherlands and Turkiye being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
