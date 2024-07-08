MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 semifinal: What is the name of the matchball in Spain vs France and Netherlands vs England?

For the last three matches of the tournament, the semis and the final, Adidas announced a new ball named ‘ Fussballliebe finale’, which will be an improvised version of the ball, Fussballliebe.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
In the new ball, the white base was replaced with silver, representing the silverware that the final four teams will be competing for.
In the new ball, the white base was replaced with silver, representing the silverware that the final four teams will be competing for. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

In the new ball, the white base was replaced with silver, representing the silverware that the final four teams will be competing for. | Photo Credit: AP

The semifinals of the 2024 European Championship will see Spain, France, Netherlands and England compete for the title, with half of them, Spain and England, appearing in consecutive semis.

For the last three matches of the tournament, the semis and the final, Adidas announced a new ball named ‘ Fussballliebe finale’, which will be an improvised version of the ball, Fussballliebe, used so far in the tournament.

In the new ball, the white base was replaced with silver, representing the silverware that the final four teams will be competing for.

The ball would feature a core called CTR-CORE, designed to improve accuracy and consistency with maximum shape and air retention, and a PRECISIONSHELL polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a 20-piece panel shape designed for enhanced aerodynamics.

ALSO READ: France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain in Euro 2024 semifinal

According to Adidas, the colour was developed and tested with athletes to ensure that it stands out on the pitch without reflecting light back off the surface.

It is the final official matchball to feature Connected Ball technology - which delivers precise ball data to video match officials in real time. Combining player position data with Artificial Intelligence, the innovation contributes to UEFA’s semi-automated offside technology and has been key to supporting in-match decisions throughout the tournament.

The technology also enhances the overall fan viewing experience by offering accurate measurement of in-play data – including the ball speed, spin and distance the ball travelled before hitting the back of the net to watching fans.

“With this being the first UEFA European Championships to be hosted by a single nation since 2016, we wanted the FUSSBALLLIEBE FINALE to be heavily inspired by the iconic colours of the German flag,” Solène Störmann, Global Category Director for Football Hardware at Adidas, said.

“But to really stand out as the ball for the most decisive games, we’ve opted for a distinctive silver base that makes the ball almost embody the coveted trophy that all these great teams will be competing for.”

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: What is the name of the matchball in Spain vs France and Netherlands vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff hails depth in women’s tennis despite loss to Navarro in fourth round
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers for India; Gagan Narang to be Chef de Mission
    PTI
  4. IND-W vs SA-W, Third T20I: India Women seeks to brave resilient South Africa Women and weather to level series
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Paris 2024, France men’s football squad: Zaire-Emery, Barcola included from Euro squad, Mbappe out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: What is the name of the matchball in Spain vs France and Netherlands vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024, France men’s football squad: Zaire-Emery, Barcola included from Euro squad, Mbappe out
    AFP
  3. ESP vs FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal: France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Timid France hopes to ‘mask’ attacking weaknesses for a shot at title
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Robinson, Zimmerman, Mihailovic included in US men’s football roster
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: What is the name of the matchball in Spain vs France and Netherlands vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff hails depth in women’s tennis despite loss to Navarro in fourth round
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers for India; Gagan Narang to be Chef de Mission
    PTI
  4. IND-W vs SA-W, Third T20I: India Women seeks to brave resilient South Africa Women and weather to level series
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Paris 2024, France men’s football squad: Zaire-Emery, Barcola included from Euro squad, Mbappe out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment