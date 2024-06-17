MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Romania vs Ukraine match?

The referee for this match will be Glenn Nyberg. The Swede became a professional referee in 2008 and a full international referee for FIFA since 2016.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nyberg has officiated 134 matches in Allsvenskan, 22 matches in Superettan and 44 international matches as of 2019.[1]
infoIcon

Romania and Ukraine will clash in a Euro 2024 Group E match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

On June 11, 2023, Nyberg was selected to referee the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy in Argentina.

In April 2024, Nyberg officiated the Men’s Olympic Games football tournament in Paris. In same month, he was also selected as one of the match officials in the Euro 2024.

The following month, Nyberg was appointed by UEFA as the fourth official for the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

Romania vs Ukraine: Full list of match officials
Referee: Glenn Nybeg (SWE)
Assistant referees: Mahbod Beigi (SWE), Andreas Söderqvist (SWE)
Video Assistant referee: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Pol van Boekel (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Fourth official: Espen Eskas (NOR)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

