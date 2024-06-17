Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Romania vs Ukraine match?

Romania and Ukraine will clash in a Euro 2024 Group E match at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.
The referee for this match will be Glenn Nyberg. The Swede became a professional referee in 2008 and a full international referee for FIFA since 2016.
Nyberg has officiated 134 matches in Allsvenskan, 22 matches in Superettan and 44 international matches as of 2019.[1]
On June 11, 2023, Nyberg was selected to referee the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy in Argentina.
In April 2024, Nyberg officiated the Men’s Olympic Games football tournament in Paris. In same month, he was also selected as one of the match officials in the Euro 2024.
The following month, Nyberg was appointed by UEFA as the fourth official for the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.
Romania vs Ukraine: Full list of match officials
