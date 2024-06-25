Denmark and Serbia clash in the final Group C match of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena in June 26, 12:30 AM IST.
France’s Clement Turpin will be the main referee of the big clash and will be joined by Nicolas Danos, Benjamin Pages as assistant referees.
The VAR referee will be Jerome Brisard of France as well.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- Assistant referees – Nicolas Danos (FRA), Benjamin Pages (FRA)
- Video Assistant Referee – Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 –Willy Delajod (FRA)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 – Rob Dieperink (NED)
- Fourth official – Umut Meler (TUR)
