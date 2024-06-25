  • Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
  • Assistant referees – Nicolas Danos (FRA), Benjamin Pages (FRA)
  • Video Assistant Referee – Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 –Willy Delajod (FRA)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 – Rob Dieperink (NED)
  • Fourth official – Umut Meler (TUR)