Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 0-1 AUT, Malen scores own goal to Das Team early lead over Van Dijk’s Oranje

- June 25, 2024 21:38GOAL6’ | Malen own goal!!
Donyell Malen scores a own goal for the Dutch to give Austria an early lead. Another Austrian attack from the left-flank. Prass found space as Wimmer moved central and he whips in a low cross which was turned home by Malen in a desperate attempt to clear the ball. What a start for the Austrian team, which has been the better team so far.
- June 25, 2024 21:354’
Ralf Rangnick’s team has started the match on the front-foot and is looking to take an early lead. Wimmer and Prass are linking up well from the left side for Das Team, which has over 90 per cent of the ball in the first four minutes.
- June 25, 2024 21:31KICK-OFF!!!
The vital Euro 2024 Group D match is under way. Both teams looking to end the group stage as leaders but only one can come out on top. Austria begins the proceedings. Netherlands is surprised with Austria fast start as the latter conjures up a attacks from the left-flank. The Oranje is almost caught off-guard.
- June 25, 2024 21:26LIVE action next!!!
Both teams are entering on the pitch. Van Dijk leads the Oranje, while Marko Arnautovic is leading Das Team in the absence of David Alaba.After the national anthems of both nations, live action will take place. Stay tuned for LIVE updates from this crucial Group D encounter from Berlin.
- June 25, 2024 20:27Austria Starting XI
Pentz (GK), Wober, Posch, Lienhart, Prass; Selwald, Grillitsch; Sabitzer, Schmid, Wimmer; Arnautovic
- June 25, 2024 20:25Netherlands starting lineup
Verbruggen (GK); Geertrulda, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Schouten; Gakpo, Reijders, Malen; Depay,
- June 25, 2024 20:18NED vs AUT: Head-to-head record
Played: 19
Netherlands: 9
Austria: 6
Draws: 4
- June 25, 2024 20:18Predicted lineups
Netherlands predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen (GK); Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo
Austria precicted X1 (4-3-3): Pentz (GK); Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch
- June 25, 2024 20:18Preview
Austria and Netherlands meet in their final Euro 2024 Group D game on Tuesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still finish in the top two and guarantee a last-16 place.
The Dutch top the group on four points ahead of France on goals scored, with Austria third on three points having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat by France to beat Poland 3-1 with a superb performance.
- June 25, 2024 20:18NED vs AUT: Live-streaming info
- June 25, 2024 20:18When and where will Netherlands vs Austria match kick-off?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and Austria will kick-off at 9:30 PM PM IST on June 25, Tuesday.
- June 25, 2024 20:18Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and Austria being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
