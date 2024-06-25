MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 0-1 AUT, Malen scores own goal to Das Team early lead over Van Dijk’s Oranje

NED vs AUT LIVE: Catch the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Updated : Jun 25, 2024 21:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Catch the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Catch the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

  • June 25, 2024 21:38
    GOAL
    6’ | Malen own goal!!

    Donyell Malen scores a own goal for the Dutch to give Austria an early lead. Another Austrian attack from the left-flank. Prass found space as Wimmer moved central and he whips in a low cross which was turned home by Malen in a desperate attempt to clear the ball. What a start for the Austrian team, which has been the better team so far. 

  • June 25, 2024 21:35
    4’

    Ralf Rangnick’s team has started the match on the front-foot and is looking to take an early lead. Wimmer and Prass are linking up well from the left side for Das Team, which has over 90 per cent of the ball in the first four minutes. 

  • June 25, 2024 21:31
    KICK-OFF!!!

    The vital Euro 2024 Group D match is under way. Both teams looking to end the group stage as leaders but only one can come out on top. Austria begins the proceedings. Netherlands is surprised with Austria fast start as the latter conjures up a attacks from the left-flank. The Oranje is almost caught off-guard. 

  • June 25, 2024 21:26
    LIVE action next!!!

    Both teams are entering on the pitch. Van Dijk leads the Oranje, while Marko Arnautovic is leading Das Team in the absence of David Alaba.After the national anthems of both nations, live action will take place. Stay tuned for LIVE updates from this crucial Group D encounter from Berlin. 

  • June 25, 2024 20:31
    How can Austria go through to Round of 16?

    Euro 2024 Group D qualification scenarios: How can Austria go through to Round of 16?

    Netherlands and France have already qualified for the Euro 2024 Round of 16 and Poland is out of the race.

  • June 25, 2024 20:27
    Austria Starting XI

    Pentz (GK), Wober, Posch, Lienhart, Prass; Selwald, Grillitsch; Sabitzer, Schmid, Wimmer; Arnautovic

  • June 25, 2024 20:25
    Netherlands starting lineup

    Verbruggen (GK); Geertrulda, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Schouten; Gakpo, Reijders, Malen; Depay,

  • June 25, 2024 20:18
    NED vs AUT: Head-to-head record

    Played: 19

    Netherlands: 9

    Austria: 6

    Draws: 4

  • June 25, 2024 20:18
    Predicted lineups

    Netherlands predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen (GK); Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

    Austria precicted X1 (4-3-3): Pentz (GK); Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch

  • June 25, 2024 20:18
    Preview

    Austria and Netherlands meet in their final Euro 2024 Group D game on Tuesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still finish in the top two and guarantee a last-16 place.

    The Dutch top the group on four points ahead of France on goals scored, with Austria third on three points having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat by France to beat Poland 3-1 with a superb performance.

    NED vs AUT, Euro 2024: All to play for as Austria meets Netherlands in final group match

    Austria and Netherlands meet in their final Euro 2024 Group D game on Tuesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still finish in the top two and guarantee a last-16 place.

  • June 25, 2024 20:18
    NED vs AUT: Live-streaming info

    Netherlands vs Austria LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, NED v AUT preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group D clash between Netherlands and Austria.

  • June 25, 2024 20:18
    When and where will Netherlands vs Austria match kick-off?

    The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and Austria will kick-off at 9:30 PM PM IST on June 25, Tuesday. 

  • June 25, 2024 20:18
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and Austria being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Netherlands /

Austria

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

