Euro 2024: Why is Wojciech Szczesny not playing in France vs Poland Group D match?

Poland will look to finish its Euro 2024 campaign on a high when it plays France in its final group stage match, at the Signal Idunal Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 20:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Poland did not name its veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in its starting 11 for the match against France in Euro 2024.
Poland did not name its veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in its starting 11 for the match against France in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland did not name its veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in its starting 11 for the match against France in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland will look to finish its Euro 2024 campaign on a high when it plays France in its final group stage match, at the Signal Idunal Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday.

However, the most important name off the starting line-up of Poland was its most successful goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who intends to retire after the tournament. With Poland already eliminated, the match against France could have been his final match in National team colours.

Szczesny, who plays for Juventus in the Serie A, has over 80 caps for Poland and has represented the country in four European Championships (2012, 2016. 2020 and 2024) and two FIFA World Cups (2018 and 2022).

WHY IS WOJCIECH SZCZESNY NOT PLAYING IN FRANCE VS POLAND?

The reason for Szczesny is more tactical than injury-based. The 34-year-old started in both of Poland’s matches in the European Championships this time, with the Poles losing both games, 1-2 to Netherlands and 1-3 to Austria, respectively.

“Will there be a change in goalkeeper? Yes. From the beginning of the match against France,” Poland coach Michal Probierz told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

