With the Group E standings going down the wire, Romania and Slovakia will both look to return to winning ways when they face each other in Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Wednesday.

Romania has lost 11 of its 18 games at Euros but never by more than 2-0. That record loss was matched in being beaten by Belgium on Saturday. Slovakia, on the other hand, comes into the match after a 1-2 loss to Ukraine.

Who is the referee in Slovakia vs Romania?

German referee Daniel Siebert has been assigned the responsibility to officiate the match between Slovakia and Romania, which will be his second match in this European Championship.

As a registered referee under the German Football Association (DFB) since 2007, Siebert is ranked as a UEFA elite referee and has been in the German domestic circuit since 2009.

He had also been one of the referees selected to the 2020 European Championship wherein he officiated in thee games, including a round of 16 fixture between Wales and Denmark.

In the 2024 edition of the tournament, he officiated a Group F match between Czechia and Georgia, which ended as a 1-1 draw at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

For the Group E match on Wednesday, he will be assisted by an almost German crew, with only one member of the team from Italy.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS