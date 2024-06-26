The European Championship’s most evenly matched group features Slovakia and Romania. Both would go to the pre-quarterfinals with a draw on Wednesday.

It is still possible for any team in Group E to place anywhere in the standings, from first to last. This is the only Euro 2024 group where every side had a win and a loss in the opening two stages.

The two teams have not met in a competitive game for nearly 25 years, in a Euro 2000 qualifying group. A Romania team captained by Gheorghe Hagi won 5-1 in Slovakia.

Slovakia vs Romania Head-to-Head

Total matches: 11

Slovakia wins: 2

Romania wins: 5

Draws: 4

The game on Wednesday kicks off in Frankfurt at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT, 9.30 pm IST), at the same time as Belgium and Ukraine start in Stuttgart.

WHAT ARE THE PLAYERS SAYING?

“Up to now, we’ve made the entire Romanian population happy and with them behind us this is a defining match. We are very close to achieving our first objective: qualifying for the knock-out phase. We are enthusiastic, confident and I hope that after the match, we can celebrate with our fans.”

“We have studied Slovakia and it will be an entirely different game to the one against Ukraine. We will all be prepared to give our best for our country and to achieve a historic qualification. We have defined our objective. We have a set of principles, and the vibe is good.”

- Nicolae Stanciu, Romania midfielder, to EURO2024.com

“Our strength is playing as a team. We know we have a very good group of players and with this togetherness we are stronger.”

“The mood is still excellent. Nobody is speculating about a draw. We are ready to win it. Will it be a tougher game than against the Ukrainians? It’s hard to say. I’m sure Romania will prepare well for us. We’ll see what happens. I am still optimistic. Everything is great.”

-Juraj Kucka, Slovakia midfielder, to EURO2024.com