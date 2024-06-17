MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time

The referee used the newly introduced ‘snicko’ technology to identify a handball in the build up to the goal.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 23:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku.
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku. | Photo Credit: AP

Belgium succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Slovakia in its first match of Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena.

Belgium went behind in the first half after a goal from Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz. The Belgian defence made a miss-pass at the back and the ball fell to Róbert Boženík, whose shot was initially saved by Koen Casteels.

The rebound fell to Schranz who fired it into the back of the net from a tight angle.

First Lukaku goal disallowed by VAR due to offside

Romelu Lukaku thought that he had got one back for his side after he tapped the ball into an empty net following a Belgium corner in the 55th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out after replays showed that Lukaku was just offside while Amadou Onana headed the ball towards the Inter Milan striker, from a Leandro Trossard corner.

Second Lukaku goal disallowed by VAR due to handball - Snicko tech used

Later in the dying stages of the match, Lukaku thought he had secured his side at least a point after he turned the ball into the goal after being assisted by substitute Lois Openda.

Snicko technology used in Euro 2024 match between Belgium and Slovakia.
Snicko technology used in Euro 2024 match between Belgium and Slovakia.
lightbox-info

Snicko technology used in Euro 2024 match between Belgium and Slovakia.

However, the referee used the newly introduced ‘snicko’ technology to identify a handball by Openda in the build up to the goal.

WHAT IS SNICKO METER?

Just like the snickometer visuals showing in cricket, fans will show the precise moment when a ball is touched.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: New rules, semi-automated VAR and ‘snicko’ technology explained

“Connected ball” technology will add a motion-sensing microchip in the adidas match balls which can track every touch at a rate of 500 times a second.

It is sensitive enough to determine whether the ball brushed a hand en route to goal or whether a player strayed beyond the last defender at the precise moment it was kicked hence helping in hand ball and offside offenses.

Related Topics

Romelu Lukaku /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Austria vs France, Euro 2024 match in pictures, AUT v FRA: Photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 with a round to spare; Achieves 2779.9 live rating
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania on top after convincing win, Belgium third after surprise loss to Slovakia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Slovakia notches shock 1-0 win, Belgium left to rue missed chances
    Reuters
  4. Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Austria vs France, Euro 2024 match in pictures, AUT v FRA: Photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 with a round to spare; Achieves 2779.9 live rating
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment