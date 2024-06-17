Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time

Belgium succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Slovakia in its first match of Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena.

Belgium went behind in the first half after a goal from Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz. The Belgian defence made a miss-pass at the back and the ball fell to Róbert Boženík, whose shot was initially saved by Koen Casteels.

The rebound fell to Schranz who fired it into the back of the net from a tight angle.

First Lukaku goal disallowed by VAR due to offside

Romelu Lukaku thought that he had got one back for his side after he tapped the ball into an empty net following a Belgium corner in the 55th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out after replays showed that Lukaku was just offside while Amadou Onana headed the ball towards the Inter Milan striker, from a Leandro Trossard corner.

Second Lukaku goal disallowed by VAR due to handball - Snicko tech used

Later in the dying stages of the match, Lukaku thought he had secured his side at least a point after he turned the ball into the goal after being assisted by substitute Lois Openda.

Snicko technology used in Euro 2024 match between Belgium and Slovakia.

However, the referee used the newly introduced ‘snicko’ technology to identify a handball by Openda in the build up to the goal.

WHAT IS SNICKO METER?

Just like the snickometer visuals showing in cricket, fans will show the precise moment when a ball is touched.

“Connected ball” technology will add a motion-sensing microchip in the adidas match balls which can track every touch at a rate of 500 times a second.

It is sensitive enough to determine whether the ball brushed a hand en route to goal or whether a player strayed beyond the last defender at the precise moment it was kicked hence helping in hand ball and offside offenses.