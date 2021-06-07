White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro squad

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championship, the team said on Monday.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of his outfit's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on June 2.

RELATED | England manager Southgate unhappy with Henderson's failed penalty stunt

White, 23, made his England debut against Austria and was also part of the team which defeated Romania 1-0 in Sunday's final Euro 2020 warm-up game.

He was part of the 33-man provisional squad picked by head coach Gareth Southgate, before the 50-year-old confirmed his final list for the prestigious continental tournament.

England starts its campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before it faces Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all of its games being played at Wembley Stadium in London.