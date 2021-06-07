Euro 2020 Euro 2020 White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro squad Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered an injury during the closing stages of his team's friendly victory over Austria. Reuters 07 June, 2021 13:17 IST Centre-back Ben White had an impressive 2020-21 Premier League season with his Brighton & Hove Albion side (File Photo). - AP Reuters 07 June, 2021 13:17 IST Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championship, the team said on Monday.Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of his outfit's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on June 2.RELATED | England manager Southgate unhappy with Henderson's failed penalty stunt White, 23, made his England debut against Austria and was also part of the team which defeated Romania 1-0 in Sunday's final Euro 2020 warm-up game.He was part of the 33-man provisional squad picked by head coach Gareth Southgate, before the 50-year-old confirmed his final list for the prestigious continental tournament.England starts its campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before it faces Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all of its games being played at Wembley Stadium in London. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.