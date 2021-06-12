Euro 2020: Llorente says Covid chaos will make Spain stronger

Spanish defender Diego Llorente believes the team's Covid-19 chaos has pulled the players closer together ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden on Monday.

Llorente tested positive for the virus on Tuesday but has been allowed to rejoin the squad after giving a fourth consecutive negative test on Friday.

Sergio Busquets is still self-isolating at home after testing positive last weekend, which meant the team had to train individually this week and sit out a final warm-up game against Lithuania.

RELATED| Euro 2020: Spain's Diego Llorente tests negative for COVID-19

"All of us here see the glass half-full, not half-empty," said Llorente in a press conference on Saturday.

"All these things have made us stronger as a group. We see the light at the end of the tunnel now. Even on a mental level, this sort of thing can help you face these games and trust your teammates.

RELATED| Euro 2020: Spain vaccinates football team after outbreak scare

"If we all row in the same direction, everything can go well, and that is the message we believe in."

After a third consecutive day of no positive tests, Spain was allowed to train together, as a group, again on Saturday for the first time this week.

The players also showed appreciation for the backup training bubble of 17 players - formed if anyone needed to be replaced - by applauding them off the pitch through a guard of honour.

"You have to take your hat off to them and thank everyone who came for their efforts," said Llorente.

The whole squad was vaccinated by the Spanish army on Friday.

Spain starts on Monday against Sweden in Group E, which also includes Poland and Slovakia.