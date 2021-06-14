Watch: Thiago hopes Spain players don't feel any side effects after getting vaccinated

After a number of positive tests, the Spanish government rushed in to vaccinate the entire squad. Players were allowed to practice together again after tests kept coming back negative.

Spain will be much closer to full strength when it takes on the Swedes at La Cartuja Stadium.





“It was a difficult week, no doubt about that,” Luis Enrique said Sunday. “I think one important thing as a human being is the capacity to adapt, and we are in that moment to think about the future with hope.”

Jordi Alba, who will be Spain’s captain on Monday in the absence of Busquets, said the squad was prepared despite the setbacks.

“Everyone is doing well,” Alba said. “We are motivated and in good physical condition despite everything that happened.”



Thiago Alcántara spoke about the vaccination of the Spanish national team players ahead of the Euro 2020.