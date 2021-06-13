Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Lukaku helps Belgium beat Russia in comfortable campaign start Belgium goes to the top of the group standings, ahead on goal difference from Finland, which upset Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen earlier on Saturday. Reuters St Petersburg, Russia 13 June, 2021 02:34 IST Lukaku scored his second of the night two minutes from the end -- extending his record tally for his country to 62 goals. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters St Petersburg, Russia 13 June, 2021 02:34 IST Belgium eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Russia on Saturday with two goals from Romelu Lukaku and one from Thomas Meunier to confirm their status among the European Championship favourites.The Belgians, top of the FIFA rankings, went ahead after only 10 minutes through Lukaku and doubled the score before the break through Meunier.Lukaku scored his second of the night two minutes from the end -- extending his record tally for his country to 62 goals. #RomeluLukaku: I cried a lot. We lived strong moments for a year and a half. I've spent so much time with him, more than anyone else. It was difficult for me to play today, my mind was with my friend Christian. I dedicate my performance to him. #Eriksen | #BELRUS | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/m6nCf9lATP— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 12, 2021 As it happened: Euro 2020 highlights: Lukaku brace powers Belgium to 3-0 win over Russia Belgium’s obvious superiority was evident throughout the Group B encounter in St Petersburg, and victory for Roberto Martinez’s team came without Kevin De Bruyne, out with injury, and only a cameo substitute appearance from captain Eden Hazard, another of the team’s talismans.Belgium goes to the top of the group standings, ahead on goal difference from Finland, which upset Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen earlier on Saturday. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :