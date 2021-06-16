Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales LIVE: Euro 2020 Group A matchday two Euro 2021: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group A Euro 2020 game between Turkey and Wales from the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 June, 2021 21:13 IST Gareth Bale will captain Wales in the Group A encounter against Turkey. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 June, 2021 21:13 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group A Euro 2020 game between Turkey and Wales from the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.TEAM NEWSTurkey XI: Cakir, Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Meras, Karaman, Calhanoglu, Yokuslu, Tufan, Under, Yilmaz.Subs: Gunok, Bayindir, Demiral, Tokoz, Yazici, Antalyali, Kabak, Kokcu, Kahveci, Akturkoglu, Muldur, Dervisoglu.Wales XI: Ward, C Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Allen, Morrell, Ramsey, James, Moore, Bale.Subs: Hennessey, A Davies, Gunter, N Williams, Lockyer, Ampadu, Norrington-Davies, J Williams, Brooks, Levitt, T Roberts, Wilson.EURO 2020 POINTS TABLE - EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference Watch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.