WATCH: Joachim Loew expects 'open game' against England in Euro

In its attempt to win a record fourth European Championship title, Germany came from behind to hold Hungary 2-2 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.

The result propelled the German outfit to second in Group F of Euro 2020, thereby setting up a round-of-16 encounter with Group D winner England next Tuesday.

Germany manager Joachim Loew is expecting an open game against England as the Three Lions will feel obligated to attack with the high-profile game being played at Wembley.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is desperately looking to put behind its 2018 World Cup debacle in Russia and go all the way in the ongoing Euros, according to Loew.