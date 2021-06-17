Home Euro News Euro 2020: De Bruyne leads Belgium to 2-1 comeback win over Denmark Belgium has a maximum six points from two games, while Denmark is bottom of the group after two losses. Russia and Finland has three points each after two games. Reuters COPENHAGEN 17 June, 2021 23:46 IST De Bruyne notched a goal and an assist to push Belgium towards a comeback after going behind from an early goal scored by Youssuf Poulsen. Reuters COPENHAGEN 17 June, 2021 23:46 IST Denmark scored the second-fastest goal in European Championship history but Belgium advanced to the knockout stages after Kevin de Bruyne orchestrated a 2-1 comeback victory in their Group B match on Thursday.Denmark had the perfect start when midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg intercepted the ball to feed an unmarked Yussuf Poulsen, who arrowed a right-footed shot into the bottom corner with 99 seconds on the clock.Belgium was poor in the first half but equalised nine minutes into the second from a counter-attack when Romelu Lukaku used his power to drive the ball forward and found De Bruyne, who squared the ball for Thorgan Hazard to score with a tap-in.De Bruyne then broke Danish hearts when he gave Belgium the lead in the 70th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the box from a slick passing move and firing a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.Belgium has a maximum six points from two games, while Denmark is bottom of the group after two losses. Russia and Finland has three points each after two games.READ:UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium HighlightsDenmark never gave up and had numerous attempts to equalise, with striker Martin Braithwaite hitting the bar with a header and narrowly failing to connect with a cross.Belgium leads Group B with six points and became the second side in the tournament along with Italy to clinch its place in the last 16. Denmark has yet to earn a point and will need to win its final game against Russia and hope it is enough to get the team through.Both sides' fans and players participated in a tribute to Eriksen before kickoff as a giant Denmark shirt with the player's name and number 10 was displayed on the pitch.The two teams then stopped for a moment's applause in the 10th minute and the Danish crowd unfurled a banner saying: "All of Denmark is with you Christian". Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :