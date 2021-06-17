Euro 2020: De Bruyne leads Belgium to 2-1 comeback win over Denmark

Denmark scored the second-fastest goal in European Championship history but Belgium advanced to the knockout stages after Kevin de Bruyne orchestrated a 2-1 comeback victory in their Group B match on Thursday.

Denmark had the perfect start when midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg intercepted the ball to feed an unmarked Yussuf Poulsen, who arrowed a right-footed shot into the bottom corner with 99 seconds on the clock.

Belgium was poor in the first half but equalised nine minutes into the second from a counter-attack when Romelu Lukaku used his power to drive the ball forward and found De Bruyne, who squared the ball for Thorgan Hazard to score with a tap-in.

De Bruyne then broke Danish hearts when he gave Belgium the lead in the 70th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the box from a slick passing move and firing a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Belgium has a maximum six points from two games, while Denmark is bottom of the group after two losses. Russia and Finland has three points each after two games.

READ:UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium Highlights

Denmark never gave up and had numerous attempts to equalise, with striker Martin Braithwaite hitting the bar with a header and narrowly failing to connect with a cross.

Belgium leads Group B with six points and became the second side in the tournament along with Italy to clinch its place in the last 16. Denmark has yet to earn a point and will need to win its final game against Russia and hope it is enough to get the team through.

Both sides' fans and players participated in a tribute to Eriksen before kickoff as a giant Denmark shirt with the player's name and number 10 was displayed on the pitch.

The two teams then stopped for a moment's applause in the 10th minute and the Danish crowd unfurled a banner saying: "All of Denmark is with you Christian".